MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

India Ratings upgrades Can Fin Homes to ‘IND AA+’ with stable outlook

CFHL was able to grow its loan book by a decent 7 percent in FY21 and the growth in H1FY22 has been much stronger at 13 percent on an annual basis.

Gaurav Sharma
December 17, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded Can Fin Homes Limited's (CFHL) Long-Term Issuer Rating to TND AA+' from TND AA'. The rating agency had kept the Outlook as Stable.

The company informed the stock exchanges about this rating upgrade and said that, “The upgrade reflects the resilient performance exhibited by CFHL despite the pandemic-led disruptions in the operating environment.”

However, this news had little impact on the stock which tumbled more than Rs 25 from previous close and was trading at Rs 562.6 at 12:25 pm on December 17. 4.75 lakh shares changed hands till the above-mentioned time.

The company was able to grow its franchisee in spite of the challenging scenario and still maintained a strong control over its asset quality.

The company was able to raise funds at much competitive rates which enabled it to lend out the loans at attractive pricing. This helped in facing off the stiff competition from banks and other home lenders.

Close

Related stories

The company was able to get an upgrade in its ratings based on its past record of operations which puts it in good stead to expand its franchisee.

It was able to grow its loan book by a decent 7 percent in FY21 and the growth in H1FY22 has been much stronger at 13 percent on an annual basis. This is much higher than the industry standards. Also, its headline NPA numbers have remained below 1 percent for the past few years.

The housing finance company’s loan book is predominantly focused on salaried and professional borrowers which contribute 74 percent of its loan disbursal. It derives 90 percent of its loan disbursals through home loans which has helped it maintain its credit cost within a comfortable range. Furthermore, its negligible exposure to construction finance has helped it ward off stiff headwinds that this segment has been facing.

The home lender has been able to maintain stable profitability, with net margins of over 3 percent. Its operating leverage got impacted due the pandemic but as the credit growth is reviving, the leverage is expected to improve.

To be sure, CFHL was started in 1987 by Canara Bank in association with Housing Development and Finance Corporation and Unit Trust of India. It caters primarily to salaried borrowers in urban areas and 69 percent of its advances are sourced from southern states. For the six months ended September 2021, the company had a loan book of Rs 23,500 crore and a network of 187 branches and affordable housing centres and 13 satellite offices.
Gaurav Sharma
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Can Fin Homes Limited
first published: Dec 17, 2021 01:02 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.