business Ideas for profit | Why you should buy DCB Bank despite lacklustre performance in recent years Despite not-so-impressive performance, MC Pro has a positive outlook on DCB Bank and sees a reasonable upside to the stock price supported by business growth and earnings in FY23. The bank has multiple levers to improve return ratios over the medium-long term and the management also intends to double the balance sheet in the next 3-4 years. Watch the video to know more.