    Ideas for profit | This auto stock offers strong gains from current levels; Buy on dips for long term

    This automotive giant’s Q1FY23 performance was in-line, driven by auto segment that arrested the weakness in tractor business. Its order bookings and demand continue to be buoyant from the medium-long term perspective. This, coupled with the company’s strong leadership in farm equipment makes it a candidate for the long-term. Watch the video to know which stock this is and if you should invest for the long haul

