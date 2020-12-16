MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | Should you consider buying Allcargo Logistics ahead of de-listing plans?

Robust Q2 performance, improving macros and de-listing plans seem to provide a strong tailwind for Allcargo Logistics. Cost containment efforts, acquisition synergies, and recovery in demand and scale-up of new business verticals could also translate into much better performance in the second half of this FY. In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses investors strategy on this multimodal logistics company.

