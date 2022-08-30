English
    Ideas for profit | RITES: Strong valuations despite recent run-up; Should you buy?

    Despite being impacted by Covid-led stress, RITES has reported strong execution along with growth in new orders. While the stock has seen a sharp run-up in the recent months, which could pose some near-term price risk, MC Pro believes the stock still offers good value and should be accumulated on attractive valuations, quality of business and growth opportunity.

