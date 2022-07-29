business Ideas for profit | Jubilant FoodWorks: Stock trading below long-term historical range; time to buy? Jubilant FoodwWorks is enhancing its core Domino's business in India by opening new stores, boosting same-store sales growth, and offering new products. It has also maintained the EBIDTA margins over the last two quarters and aims to maintain it in the current fiscal, which implies a healthy profitable growth. MC Pro stays bullish and advises investors to add the stock to the portfolio