    Ideas for profit | Divi’s Labs: Should you buy the stock despite weak margins & rising costs?

    Divi’s Labs reported a weak performance on the margins front in its latest quarterly result with EBITDA margins contracting by 630 bps QoQ. However, MC Pro expects part mean reversion in the coming months as prices of solvents and basic chemicals have moderated. Here’s why we think you should buy the stock during weak phases of market

