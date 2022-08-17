English
    Ideas for profit | ABB India: Can the stock generate higher returns?

    Capital goods and engineering companies are looking up after a long time. Despite higher commodity prices and interest rates, most of these companies have reported strong order inflows, and a very healthy pipeline. Reflecting this trend, ABB India has reported its highest quarterly revenue for the first time after COVID-19. While further re-rating is ruled out, stock returns would eventually track the earnings growth. Watch the video to know if you should invest.

