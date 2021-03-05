Hot Stocks: Here’s why Tata Motors, Granules and Tata Steel could give double-digit returns in short term

The Nifty has maintained its higher top higher bottom formation on the monthly charts and it has once again formed the same pattern on the weekly as well as on daily charts after the correction which has happened in the last two weeks. It shows a strong bullish undertone of the market for the medium-to-long-term.

A couple of days back, we have seen that on the daily time frame, the Nifty has formed a change in polarity structure near the 14,700 – 14,500 range and bounced back sharply after bottoming out near these levels which indicates that 14,700 – 14,500 range will act as a crucial support zone in the future.

On the indicator front, the index remains above the long-term moving averages of 50 Day 100 Day and 200 Day SMA.

Related stories Vidnyan Sawant AVP Technical Research|GEPL Capital

The RSI plotted on the medium and long-term time frame can be seen rising that indicates that the medium and long term trend of the index remains bullish.

The key support levels to watch out for in the short term are 15,017 (20 Day SMA) and 14,750 (previous swing high) followed by 14,467 (Swing Low).

On the upside, the key resistance levels are 15,431 (All-Time High), and if the index sustains above this level, we might see the Nifty50 index heading higher towards 15,910 (78.6% extension level of the rise from 13,596-15,431 projected form 14,467) and eventually 16,303 (100 percent extension level of the rise from 13,596-15,431 projected form 14,467).

Based on the above analysis and the technical parameters mentioned, we believe that the medium and long-term bullish trend remains intact.

To sum up it all from a medium-term point of view, we might see the index move towards the 16,303 if it sustains above the 15,431-mark.

Our bullish view will be reevaluated if the index breaches below the 14,467 level.

Here is a list of stocks for the short term:

Tata Steel: Buy| LTP: Rs 758| Target: Rs 836| Stop Loss: Rs 711| Upside 10%

The Nifty Metal index has been one of the strongest outperformer among the sectoral indices and has been outperforming the Nifty for the past few weeks.

Tata Steel has been the star performer in the metal space. In the last week, the stock gave a positive breakout and it has created a fresh 52-week high at Rs 753 mark and after that, it retested the breakout level and bounced back from there which shows a strong bullish undertone of the stock in the medium to long term.