you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Thermax; target of Rs 830: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 830 in its research report dated June 20, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Thermax


Consolidated revenue came in at Rs 1323 crore, down 36.2% YoY (vs. our estimate of Rs 1300 crore) on the back of slower execution owing to Covid-19 lockdowns. Energy segment revenue declined 38.2% to Rs 1051 crore YoY while environment segment revenue declined 25.6% to Rs 199.1 crore and chemical segment revenue came in at Rs 96.3 crore, down 6.1% YoY. Consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 63.6 crore, down 62.8% YoY, owing to higher employee expenses and other operating expenses. Consequently, EBITDA margin declined 340 bps to 4.8% YoY. Consolidated PAT came in at Rs 39 crore, declining 69.2% YoY, impacted by 24.7% YoY increase in depreciation and higher effective tax rate.



Outlook


We expect adjusted revenue, EBITDA CAGR of 1.6%, 2.5%, respectively, in FY20-22E. Consequently, margins are expected to improve in long term on the back of easing commodity pressure and product innovations in medium term. We revise our target price to Rs 830 (30x on FY22E EPS) and revise our rating from BUY to HOLD.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 22, 2020 07:57 am

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Thermax

Repatriation flights on June 22: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Centre praises BMC for COVID-19 growth-rate dip in Dharavi

Gold hits one-month high as fears over rising virus cases lift demand

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

