App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Thermax; target of Rs 1215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 1215 in its research report dated November 14, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Thermax


Thermax reported standalone revenues of Rs 1406 crore registering decent growth of 18.3% YoY (on a proforma basis, including B&H business). Consolidated revenues grew 12.5% to Rs 1605.9 crore YoY, predominantly led by growth in the energy segment. Proforma EBITDA came in at Rs 113.8 crore, up 36.2% YoY (vs. our estimate of Rs 100.1 crore), owing to a reduction in other operating expenses. Consequently, EBITDA margins improved 100 bps to 8.1% YoY (above our estimate of 7.0%). PAT (proforma basis) came in at Rs 64.9 crore, down 6.4% YoY. This was also impacted by lower other income at Rs 17.9 crore and higher tax on account of deferred tax impact. Consolidated order inflow came in at Rs 1723 crore, down 28% YoY (including Rs 471 crore FGD order).


Outlook


Expected focus on smaller and shorter orders (one to six months) over H2FY20 along with expected orders in cement, FGD & refinery sectors and recovery in international orders would aid order inflows and order backlog. Hence, it would aid revenue visibility for FY21E. We expect revenue, EBITDA, PAT CAGR of 10.0%, 14.9%, 25.4%, respectively, in FY19-21E. Consequently, margins are expected to normalise on the back of easing commodity pressure and product innovations in the medium term. We revise our target price to Rs 1215/ share and maintain HOLD rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 02:18 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Thermax

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.