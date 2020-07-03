App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Steel; target of Rs 340: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated July 01, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Steel


Indian business delivered a strong operating performance, with EBITDA of Rs12,187/t. However, we note that the bigger surprise was Europe delivering positive EBITDA of $4/t. We expect the TSE business to report a loss in H1, due to compressing steel spreads. Leverage remains high and absolute net debt is also above the Rs1tn mark. We expect no deleveraging in FY21 and FY22 as the support to Europe and capex in India will ensure high leverage. Only an uptick in the steel cycle will not support deleveraging. Lower capex in FY21 implies that the Kalinganagar–II project is delayed further. We note that the pellet plant at Kalinganagar will also come up after 12-15 months. The second wave of Covid-19 in Europe, China and other parts of the world will impact steel further.



Outlook


We cut our FY21/22E steel deliveries by 12%/9% and EBITDA by 49%/12%. We expect Tata Steel to report a loss in FY21. We roll over valuation to Mar-22 on a SoTP basis and cut the TP to Rs340 (from Rs485). Downgrade to Hold (from Buy), with UW in Sector EAP.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Tata Steel

