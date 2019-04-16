Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2065: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

TCS reported a healthy performance on the revenue front (growth of 2.8% QoQ in dollar terms vs. our estimate of 1.9%) while higher SG&A led to a miss on the EBIT margins (decline of 50 bps QoQ to 25.1%). US$ revenue growth was led by digital (5.9% QoQ) supported by banking & financial services (2.8% QoQ), communication (2.8%), manufacturing (2.8%) and lifesciences & healthcare (4.2% QoQ). We expect a healthy performance for the next two years and estimate growth of 9.7% CAGR to US$25.2 billion in FY19-21E and EBIT margins of 25.5% in FY21E. Valuation & Outlook Although a hangover remains on account of global macro uncertainty, positives from digital moving towards core, acceleration in digital and optimistic commentary across various verticals are expected to play their part.

Outlook

Hence, we upgrade our valuation multiple and value the stock at ~21x FY21E EPS with a revised target price of Rs 2065. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.