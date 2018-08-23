Hold Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 697: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on Repco Home Finance with a target price of Rs 697 in its research report dated August 20, 2018.
Centrum's research report on Repco Home Finance
Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), for Q1FY19, reported muted growth while NPAs remained stable. Net interest income (NII) grew 8.2% YoY, on the back of loan book growing 11.8% YoY despite stress in Tamil Nadu (TN). Pre-provisioning profit (PPP) grew at a muted pace of 2.8% due to an increase of 330bps YoY in cost-income ratio at 18.4%. Net profit grew 8.8% to Rs61 crore. Asset quality remained largely stable YoY with gross NPAs at 3.96% as on 30 Jun’18.
Outlook
Hence, we continue to maintain Hold rating on the stock. Since our last update (Hold @ Rs603 on 30 May’18), the stock of RHFL is flattish (down 2.7%) and with a fair multiple of 2.5x its FY20E ABV, we arrive at a revised target price of Rs697/share.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.