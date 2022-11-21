English
    Hold Pfizer; target of Rs 4505: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Pfizer with a target price of Rs 4505 in its research report dated November 17, 2022.

    November 21, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Pfizer


    Pfizer collectively addresses 15 therapy areas in domestic formulations with a portfolio of over 150 products that include therapeutics & vaccines. The company has been continuously restructuring its portfolio in the last few years to improve the productivity of its core brands. Fourth largest multinational pharma company in India • Manufacturing facility in Goa with run rate of 1 billion tablets per annum.



    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD as we keep watch on uptick in power brands momentum post Covid impact and implications of the VRS scheme for the field force.

