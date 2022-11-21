Hold Pfizer; target of Rs 4505: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Pfizer

Pfizer collectively addresses 15 therapy areas in domestic formulations with a portfolio of over 150 products that include therapeutics & vaccines. The company has been continuously restructuring its portfolio in the last few years to improve the productivity of its core brands. Fourth largest multinational pharma company in India • Manufacturing facility in Goa with run rate of 1 billion tablets per annum.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD as we keep watch on uptick in power brands momentum post Covid impact and implications of the VRS scheme for the field force.

Pfizer - 21 -11-2022 - icici