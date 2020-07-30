App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 100: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 1002 in its research report dated July 28, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent System’s Profit for the quarter grew by 9.1%YoY/7.4% QoQ to Rs 900 Mn during Q1FY21. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 9,914 Mn for Q1FY21 vs 8,321 for the Q1FY20 registering growth of 19.1%YoY/7.0%QoQ. Strong YoY and QoQ growth in Q1 was led by BFSI as it continues to be a standout. Reported EBITDA was up by 21.3%YoY/14.9% QoQ to Rs 1,458 Mn, as compared to Rs 1,202 Mn, while EBITDA margin expanded by 26bps YoY/101bps QoQ.



Outlook


At CMP of Rs 887, Persistent currently trades at FY20 P/E of 20x. Factoring in Q1FY21 results, we upgrade our revenue estimates for FY21-22. We value Persistent at P/E of 20x to its FY22E EPS 50, which yields target price of Rs 1,002 per share. We upgrade rating to Accumulate from Hold earlier.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 05:49 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Hold #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

