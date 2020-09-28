172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-nestle-india-target-of-rs-16500-icici-securities-5894691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 11:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Nestle India: target of Rs 16,500: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 16,500 in its research report dated September 27, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on Nestle India


Our assertion / hypothesis: Nestlé’s infant nutrition business (~30% of revenues and ~40% of profits) will likely face growth headwinds in CY2021 due to consumers (now) delaying plans of having infants / babies due to fear of visiting hospitals. Given the premium pricing of infant nutrition products, the consuming households are mostly the upper-middle class / middle class, in our view. We have drawn conclusions from (1) our primary research with pharmaceutical companies and (2) secondary sales data (market research) from AIOCD-AWACS (MUST see charts 1-3).


Outlook


Though we are believers in Nestlé’s long-term story, our current neutral stance is intact (given that only a part of its portfolio (Maggi and (somewhat) Coffee) would benefit from increased in-home consumption). HOLD rating retained.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 11:19 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Securities #Nestle India #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.