App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Nestle India; target of Rs 10996: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 10996 in its research report dated August 24, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nestle India


NEST's proactive strategy started post Maggi fiasco has paid off well with higher growth and 3% sales from new launches (25 successes) in past 2 years. Nestle is taking initiatives to accelerate growth which include 1) Cluster based strategy to go deeper and increase sales in interiors 2) 39 New launches in past 2 years 3) entry into breakfast cereals with Nesplus 4) Re-launch of Resource high protein supplements 5) Plan to recalibrate chocolates business and 6) extending Maggi to new snacking products. However, we did not get enough confidence on Nestle sustaining double digit volume growth in Maggi (post rebuilt) and double digit sales growth in Nutrition portfolio (~73% of sales). We are concerned that Maggi now has 10-12% lower share than it had prior to fiasco and that Nestle has lost share in most product categories (except Coffee) in 1H18 on YoY basis.


Outlook


We value the stock at 46xCY20 EPS and arrive at target price of Rs10996. We assign Hold rating on stock (Under Review earlier), expect back ended returns post sharp uptick in stock price recently.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 05:55 pm

tags #Hold #Nestle India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.