Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Music Broadcast; target of Rs 39: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Music Broadcast with a target price of Rs 39 in its research report dated January 28, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Music Broadcast


We keep our estimates broadly unchanged (results were in-line with our estimates) as national advertisers continue to remain apprehensive due to weak macro-economic environment and government, the largest category, is continuing to witness unprecedented cut/delay in ad spends with no signs of revival at least in the near term. In the top 15 markets, all categories except for auto have reported a de-growth in ad volumes during 9MFY20. Given aggravating growth concerns we now expect sales & PAT to grow at a CAGR of 1.2% and 2.1% over FY19-22E. We maintain our target EV/EBITDA multiple to 7.5x and arrive at per share value of Rs39 per share. Our DCF enabled per share value now stands at Rs40.


Outlook


We arrive at blended TP (50% weight to each methodology) of Rs39 per share. Maintain HOLD.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


 

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 03:27 pm

tags #Hold #Music Broadcast #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

