May 24, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Mangalam Cement; target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mangalam Cement with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mangalam Cement


Mangalam Cement reported weak Q4FY18 results. Revenues increased 18.6% YoY to Rs 304.2 crore (above I-direct estimate of Rs 290.7 crore) mainly led by 13.5% YoY increase in volumes to 0.79 MT (above I-direct estimate of 0.74 MT) and realisation growth of 4.5% YoY to Rs 3,875 (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 3,928) EBITDA/tonne declined 61.8% YoY to Rs 148/t (below I-direct estimate of Rs 510/t) mainly due to higher power cost (up 80.4% YoY driven by higher pet coke prices) and 35.1% YoY increase in freight cost led by higher diesel prices The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.50/share.


Outlook
As a result, we downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 275/share (i.e. at 8x FY20E EV/EBITDA and EV/tonne of US$46).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Mangalam Cement #Recommendations

