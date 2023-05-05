Hold KEI Industries; target of Rs 1811: Prabhudas Lilladher

hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEI Industries

KEI Industries (KEII) maintained its healthy revenue growth guidance at 16- 17% and expects 10.5-11%+ margins in the near term, given strong demand outlook in sectors like Infra/Railway/Data Centres etc. We are positive on the company for long term given 1) focus on diversification of product portfolio and de-risking business (retail accounts for ~44% with target to reach 48-50% in FY24) 2) scale-up in distribution network (1,910 dealers, will grow by 7-8% p.a), 3) healthy balance sheet with net cash of Rs 4bn (including acceptances) by Mar-23 and 4) strong order book of Rs35.7bn across domestic & export EPC & cables businesses. Management expects Rs100bn revenue by FY26 with EBITDA margin target of 11+%.



Outlook

We maintain our FY24/FY25E earnings estimate with Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 14.8%/21.1%/28.1% over FY23- 25E and value the stock at 23x FY25 EPS to arrive at target price of Rs1,811. Maintain ‘HOLD’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

KEI Industries - 04 -05 - 2023 - prabhu