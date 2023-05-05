English
    Hold KEI Industries; target of Rs 1811: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on KEI Industries with a target price of Rs 1811 in its research report dated May 03, 2023.

    May 05, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEI Industries

    KEI Industries (KEII) maintained its healthy revenue growth guidance at 16- 17% and expects 10.5-11%+ margins in the near term, given strong demand outlook in sectors like Infra/Railway/Data Centres etc. We are positive on the company for long term given 1) focus on diversification of product portfolio and de-risking business (retail accounts for ~44% with target to reach 48-50% in FY24) 2) scale-up in distribution network (1,910 dealers, will grow by 7-8% p.a), 3) healthy balance sheet with net cash of Rs 4bn (including acceptances) by Mar-23 and 4) strong order book of Rs35.7bn across domestic & export EPC & cables businesses. Management expects Rs100bn revenue by FY26 with EBITDA margin target of 11+%.


    Outlook

    We maintain our FY24/FY25E earnings estimate with Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 14.8%/21.1%/28.1% over FY23- 25E and value the stock at 23x FY25 EPS to arrive at target price of Rs1,811. Maintain ‘HOLD’.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

