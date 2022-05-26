English
    Hold Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 145: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Jyothy Laboratories with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

    May 26, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Jyothy Laboratories


    Jyothy labs (JLL) is an FMCG company with a presence in fabric whiteners, detergents, dishwashing products, household insecticides (HI) & personal care products. The company has leading brand Ujala in fabric whitener with 84.1% market share. It has a sizable dish washing & HI business with mid-teens market share. Large part of the revenue is generated from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. • The company has 23 manufacturing facilities in India. Its pan-India distribution reach is close to 2.8 million outlets with direct reach of 1.0 million. Its major brands include Ujala & Henko in Fabric wash, Exo & Pril, in dishwashing, Margo in Soaps & Maxo in HI categories.



    Outlook


    We continue to maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 145, valuing the business at 23x FY24 earnings.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Jyothy Laboratories #Recommendations
    first published: May 26, 2022 08:08 am
