    Hold JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 580: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    May 21, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


    JK Lakshmi mainly caters to north, west & eastern markets with total capacity of 13.3 MT (including subsidiary). It has integrated units at Sirohi, Udaipur (Rajasthan) and Durg (Chhattisgarh) while grinding units are located at Jhajjar (Haryana), Cuttack (Odisha), Kalol and Surat (Gujarat). It also has 105 MW power plant (74 MW CPP, 21 MW WHRS, and 10 MW solar) that fulfils its 75% of total power requirements • The company is now adding 2.5 MT cement capacity (1.5 MT clinker) through its subsidiary unit UCWL at a cost of ~Rs 1650 crore.



    Outlook


    Post sharp recent rally, we downgrade our rating from BUY to HOLD. We value it at Rs 580 i.e.6.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    #Hold #ICICI Direct #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:49 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.