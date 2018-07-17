App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Infosys; target of Rs 1410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1410 in its research report dated July 16, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Infosys


US$ revenues grew 0.9% QoQ to $2,831 million, largely in line with our 1.7% growth and $2,853 million estimate. Constant currency (CC) revenues grew 2.3% QoQ vs. our estimate of 2.5% QoQ. Rupee revenues grew 5.8% QoQ to Rs 19,128 crore, largely in line with our Rs 19,118.9 crore estimates At 23.7%, EBIT margins declined 100 bps QoQ in line with our 23.8% and 90 bps decline estimate Reported PAT of Rs 3,612 was below our Rs 3,728 crore estimate mainly due to write off of Rs 270 crore for Panaya acquisition.  The board has recommended a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1.


Outlook


Infosys reported Q1FY19 earnings with the operating performance largely in line with our expectations. Better momentum in deal win and digital momentum are also encouraging. However, higher attrition and exit at the senior level needs to be closely monitored for consistency in revenue growth. Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1410 (18x FY20E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 05:41 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Infosys #Recommendations

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.