Hold Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation; target of Rs 694: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation

We upgrade our FY23E/FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates by 2%/6%/7% respectively as 1) we increase our ticketing volume estimates which have shown resilience despite 2S reversal amid rising online penetration and 2) continued traction in non-convenience revenue. Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC IN) results were broadly in-line with revenues of Rs9,181mn (PLe Rs8,791mn) and EBITDA margin of 35.5% (PLe 36.2%). Given majority of the benefits of catering price hike & rail neer expansion will be reflected in FY23E, we foresee growth challenges ahead and expect sales/PAT CAGR of 9%/11% over FY23E-FY25E. IRCTC trades at 51x/45x our FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates and we believe current valuations are pricey in absence of meaningful growth levers.

Outlook

Consequently, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a DCF based TP of Rs694. At our TP, stock is implicitly valued at 47x Sep-FY24EPS of Rs14.9.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism - 14 -02 - 2023 - prabhu