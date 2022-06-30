English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 85: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indian Oil Corporation with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated June 30, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 30, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Oil Corporation


    Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is India’s largest refining & marketing company with an installed refining capacity of ~70 MMT. IOC operates 32062 retail outlets as of end of FY21 • Petrol and diesel together historically constitute ~52% of marketing sales.



    Outlook


    Hence, we revise our target price to Rs 85/share post this corporate action. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock and value IOC at an average of P/E multiple: Rs 89/share and P/BV multiple: Rs 81/share.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 Indian Oil Corporation was quoting at Rs 74.25, down Rs 35.55, or 32.38 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 75.90 and an intraday low of Rs 73.75.

    It was trading with volumes of 2,722,601 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,242,740 shares, an increase of 119.08 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.29 percent or Rs 0.93 at Rs 73.20.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 94.50 and 52-week low Rs 67.73 on 09 November, 2021 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 21.43 percent below its 52-week high and 9.63 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 104,850.19 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Indian Oil Corporation #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 05:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.