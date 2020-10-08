Hold Honeywell Automation India: target of Rs 31,400: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Honeywell Automation India

Honeywell Automation India (HAIL) is a domestic leader in process automation and pioneer in related technologies. HAIL also has presence in building automation and has built a global engineering services business, which caters largely to the parent (US-based Honeywell International Inc.) and its overseas subsidiaries. Leveraging on the parent’s expertise, HAIL has market leadership in the domestic oil & gas space, both in the refinery segment and retail stations. Export segment has become a major growth driver and this is likely to sustain.



Outlook

Taking cognisance of the differentiated nature of the export and the domestic automation segments, we value HAIL at an SoTP-based target price of Rs31,400 and initiate coverage with a HOLD rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.