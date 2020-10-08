172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-honeywell-automation-india-target-of-rs-31400-icici-securities-5937881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Honeywell Automation India: target of Rs 31,400: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Honeywell Automation India with a target price of Rs 31,400 in its research report dated October 07, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Honeywell Automation India


Honeywell Automation India (HAIL) is a domestic leader in process automation and pioneer in related technologies. HAIL also has presence in building automation and has built a global engineering services business, which caters largely to the parent (US-based Honeywell International Inc.) and its overseas subsidiaries. Leveraging on the parent’s expertise, HAIL has market leadership in the domestic oil & gas space, both in the refinery segment and retail stations. Export segment has become a major growth driver and this is likely to sustain.



Outlook


Taking cognisance of the differentiated nature of the export and the domestic automation segments, we value HAIL at an SoTP-based target price of Rs31,400 and initiate coverage with a HOLD rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 8, 2020 12:31 pm

tags #Hold #Honeywell Automation India #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

