English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: HDFC Twins On Fire, What Drives The Rally?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Hester Biosciences; target of Rs 2070: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hester Biosciences with a target price of Rs 2070 in its research report dated November 08, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 11, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Hester Biosciences


    Hester is one of India’s leading animal healthcare companies & the second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer in the country. It has a strategic presence in 30+ countries with key markets being India, Nepal and Tanzania. It operates through four broad verticals: poultry vaccines, poultry health products, animal vaccines and animal health products • Revenue segment wise: poultry healthcare: 49%, animal healthcare: 51%.


    Outlook


    Upgraded from REDUCE to HOLD but maintain neutral stance as we monitor ramp-up in Animal Healthcare, Africa business, opportunities in pet-care to mitigate slump in legacy poultry vaccines segment. We value Hester at Rs 2070 (base business at Rs 2051 i.e. 35x FY24E EPS of Rs 58.6 + NPV of Rs 16 for Covaxin DS opportunity).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hester Biosciences - 08-11-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hester Biosciences #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:05 pm