Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1090: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1090 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Tech reported a strong Q3FY19 on the revenue front with constant currency growth of 5.6% QoQ (vs. our estimate of 2.7%). For FY19E, the company maintained its revenue guidance of 9.5-11.5% in constant currency though it expects to reach upper end of guided range US$ revenues grew 4.9% QoQ to $2,202 million At 19.7%, EBIT margins declined 30 bps QoQ (vs. our 20.2% estimate) on account of a partial wage hike (~70 bps) partly offset by rupee depreciation (+15 bps) and productivity enhancements.


Outlook


HCL Tech’s strong execution led to better than estimated revenue growth in the quarter. Further, optimistic outlook on IMS, BFSI revival and deal signings for FY20E enhance revenue visibility. However, sustainability of growth in the IMS and margin trajectory in the wake of increased investments needs to be watched. Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1090 (~12x FY20E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 12:51 pm

tags #HCL Technologies #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

