Hold Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 190: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gujarat State Petronet with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.
ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat State Petronet
Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) reported its Q4FY18 result, which were above our estimates on the topline front. Revenues increased 43.2% YoY to | 350.4 crore above our estimates mainly on account of higher than estimated volumes Gas transmission volumes increased 46.1% YoY to 34.5 mmscmd (our estimate: 32.5 mmscmd). Transmission tariffs at | 1.13/scm came in line with our estimates.
Outlook
Also, GSPL’s investments in CGD entities like Gujarat Gas (54.1% stake) and Sabarmati Gas (27.5%) would create value for shareholders. We value GSPL on an SOTP basis with investments at ~| 104 per share and standalone business at | 86 per share to arrive at a target price of | 190 with a HOLD recommendation.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.