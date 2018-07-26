App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Federal Bank; target of Rs 99: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 99 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank, for Q1FY19, reported decent set of numbers with net interest income growing 22.4% YoY. Pre-provisioning profit grew at a slower pace of 8.1% due to 118bps YoY increase in cost-income ratio (CI%) at 51.8% vs. 50.6% in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit grew 25.0% to Rs263 crore led by a 15.8% decline in provisions & contingencies. Asset quality, at the end of the quarter, remained stable with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) unchanged at 3.00%. Net NPA increased 3bps QoQ to 1.72%, on lower provisioning.


Outlook
In the post-result concall, the management has maintained their guidance for FY19. We remain positive on the stock from a long term perspective and maintain Hold rating with a target price of Rs99, valuing the stock at 1.4x its FY20E ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 05:01 pm

tags #Centrum #Federal Bank #Hold #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.