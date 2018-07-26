Hold Federal Bank; target of Rs 99: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 99 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.
Centrum's research report on Federal Bank
Federal Bank, for Q1FY19, reported decent set of numbers with net interest income growing 22.4% YoY. Pre-provisioning profit grew at a slower pace of 8.1% due to 118bps YoY increase in cost-income ratio (CI%) at 51.8% vs. 50.6% in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit grew 25.0% to Rs263 crore led by a 15.8% decline in provisions & contingencies. Asset quality, at the end of the quarter, remained stable with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) unchanged at 3.00%. Net NPA increased 3bps QoQ to 1.72%, on lower provisioning.
Outlook
In the post-result concall, the management has maintained their guidance for FY19. We remain positive on the stock from a long term perspective and maintain Hold rating with a target price of Rs99, valuing the stock at 1.4x its FY20E ABV.
