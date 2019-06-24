App
Stocks
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Engineers India; target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Engineers India with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated May 20, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Engineers India


Engineers India (EIL) reported strong Q4FY19 numbers. This was due to higher-than-expected contribution from the turnkey business coupled with strong margins.Revenues grew 20.2% YoY to Rs 612.6 crore. Consultancy and turnkey segment contributed 57.5% and 42.5%, respectively. Consultancy revenues grew 4.4% YoY and turnkey revenues jumped 51% YoY. Absolute EBITDA increased 62.3% YoY to Rs 93.3 core. This was due to healthy EBIT margins in the turnkey segment. Consultancy and turnkey segments reported EBIT margins of 28.7% and 6.3%, respectively. Overall EBITDA margins came in at 15.2% vs. 11.3% YoY. Other income grew 24.4% YoY. Absolute PAT grew 37.7% YoY to Rs 94.9 crore.


Outlook


Going forward, we expect revenue, EBITDA and PAT to increase at 15%, 22.2% and 15.5% CAGR, respectively, in FY19-21E. We expect accelerated revenue and EBITDA growth due to increasing contribution from turnkey segment, coupled with higher margins. EIL is also likely to face project-related risks in this segment of the business. EIL’s balance sheet continues to remain healthy with nil debt and cash balance of ~Rs 2660 crore. EIL’s book-to-bill is at healthy ~4x (order book at Rs 11,188 crore). We value EIL at 15x P/E on FY21E EPS of Rs 7.8 to arrive at a target price of Rs 120 per share. We maintain HOLD rating on the company.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 24, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #Engineers India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

