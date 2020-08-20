172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-elgi-equipments-target-of-rs-230-icici-direct-5728991.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Elgi Equipments; target of Rs 230: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Elgi Equipments with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated August 18, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Elgi Equipments


Elgi Equipments (Elgi) reported a muted Q1FY21 performance with consolidated revenue down 38.7% YoY to Rs 286.1 crore vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 306.0 crore. Standalone revenue (domestic, direct exports compressor) de-grew 57.1% YoY to Rs 119.3 crore (~42% of consolidated topline). The international compressor business grew 2.6% YoY (contributing ~51% to consolidated topline). Automotive segment revenue declined 56.9% YoY (~7% of topline). Consequently, absolute EBITDA declined 78.9% YoY to Rs 8.7 crore vs. our estimate of Rs 15.6 crore primarily due to lower revenue booking and relatively higher operating expenses amid economic disruptions due to Covid-19. It received ~Rs 14 crore in Q1FY21 towards subsidy programmes for employee retention. Loss after tax was at Rs 8.7 crore (vs. PAT of Rs 17 crore in Q1FY20). Profitability margins were impacted further by increase in depreciation by 15.2% YoY to Rs 17.5 crore, increase in interest cost and taxes. Elgi’s board has considered and recommended issue of bonus shares in proportion of 1:1 subject to necessary approvals.


Outlook


Going ahead, traction in international market, new products like oil free compressors (AB series) would aid growth while revival is expected in India business, which continues to face challenges across verticals. However, its strategy on cost reduction, focus on cash business would help deal with working capital, debt and liquidity situation. We expect revenue, EBITDA growth of 5.7%, 27.2% CAGR, respectively, over FY20-22E. We revise our target price to Rs 230 (30x FY22 EPS of Rs 7.6) and maintain HOLD rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:35 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.