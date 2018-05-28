App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Colgate-Palmolive India; target of Rs 1240: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Colgate-Palmolive India with a target price of Rs 1240 in its research report dated May 21, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Colgate-Palmolive India


Colgate’s 4QFY18 volume growth was a tad below our forecast at 4% - on a soft comparator, though (volume had declined 3% in 4Q LY due to the continued impact of demonetisation). Overall revenue, though, was significantly lower (470bps) vs expectations due to a rather sharp deceleration in net realisation growth to merely 1% in 4Q vs 4-6% in past 6M - possibly a function of Colgate’s pre-GST price-hike having now anniversarised.


Outlook

Stock seems quite reasonably valued on relative basis at c.43x NTM EPS which is a c.15% discount to sector ex-ITC average of 50-51x, but lacks near-term trigger, in our view. Interestingly, Colgate’s trailing (FY18) EV-EBITDA of 29x is lower vs HUL’s 2-year forward (FY20) EV-EBITDA of 32-33x.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations

