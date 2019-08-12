App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Butterfly Gandhimathi; target of Rs 165: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Butterfly Gandhimathi with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Butterfly Gandhimathi


Revenues for the quarter grew 22% YoY to Rs 152 crore driven by strong growth across all segments. Kitchen appliances grew 16% YoY to Rs 111 crore whereas cooker/cookware segment grew 40% to Rs 26.0 crore. Gross margins improved marginally by 30 bps YoY to 41.7%. EBITDA grew 27% YoY to Rs 11.7 crore as higher other expenses (up 31% YoY to Rs 33 crore) curtailed EBITDA growth to a certain extent. EBITDA margins expanded 30 bps YoY to 7.7%. In spite of higher depreciation and interest expense, which were up 13% and 18% YoY to Rs 5.9 crore and Rs 3.8 crore respectively, PAT came in at Rs 2.2 crore vs. Rs 1.3 crore in Q1FY19.


Outlook


The key monitorable would be sustaining the growth and managing the working capital. We value the company on EV/sales and assign a multiple of 0.5x with a HOLD rating with a target price of Rs 165.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Butterfly Gandhimathi #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.