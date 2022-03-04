Hold Biocon; target of Rs 390: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Biocon

Biocon is a leading biopharma company operating in biologics, contract research (Syngene), small molecules and branded formulations. Biosimilar US pipeline: (approvals - Pegfilgrastim, Trastuzumab, Glargine, Adalimumab); filed - Aspart and Bevacizumab. Revenue breakup FY21: biosimilars (37%), generics (31%), CRAMS (29%).

Outlook

We value Biocon at Rs 390 on SOTP basis.

More Info

At 11:46 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 330.55, down Rs 9.55, or 2.81 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 340.45 and an intraday low of Rs 328.85.

It was trading with volumes of 147,153 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 204,339 shares, a decrease of -27.99 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.36 percent or Rs 4.70 at Rs 340.10.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 424.10 and 52-week low Rs 314.90 on 09 April, 2021 and 25 October, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.06 percent below its 52-week high and 4.97 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 39,685.83 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More