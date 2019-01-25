App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 620: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Alembic Pharma with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated January 23, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Alembic Pharma


Alembic Pharma’s Q3FY19 results were better-than-expected on the profitability front whereas revenues were in line Revenues grew 21.2% YoY to Rs 1018.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1019.5 crore) on account of 44.1% YoY growth in the international business to Rs 448 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 447.5 crore) led by sharp growth in ex-US businesses. Domestic formulations grew 4.6% to Rs 365 crore, came in line with I-direct estimates EBITDA margins improved 147 bps YoY to 23.8% (I-direct estimate: 20.0%) mainly due to improvement in gross margins (75.6% vs. 73% in Q3FY18). EBITDA grew 29.2% YoY to Rs 242.2 crore vis-à-vis I-direct estimate of Rs 204 crore Net profit grew 30.0% YoY to Rs 169.8 crore (I-direct estimate of Rs 140.6 crore) mainly due to a strong operational performance.


Outlook


Just like Q2, the Q3 numbers also received boost from three to four shortage driven opportunities in the US. Domestic growth was muted due to high base of inventory adjustment. With the aggressive R&D and capex plans, the management has signalled its long term strategy for the next five to six years, especially on the US front. This includes a foray into niche areas like oncology, injectables, derma, etc. We believe this is fraught with a new set of challenges. The benefits are most likely to be back-loaded. Immediate cash burn is likely to weigh on sentiments in the near term. We roll over to FY21E. Accordingly, we arrive at our new target price of Rs 620 based on 22x FY20E EPS of Rs 28.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 04:07 pm

tags #Alembic Pharma #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.