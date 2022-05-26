English
    Hold Advanced Enzyme Technologies; target of Rs 290: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Advanced Enzyme Technologies with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

    May 26, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Advanced Enzyme Technologies


    Advanced Enzyme Technologies (AET) is a focused, research driven Indian enzymes company with a product basket of 400+ proprietary products developed from 68 indigenous enzymes and probiotics. • The business is divided into three segments - 1) human healthcare, 2) animal healthcare and 3) industrial processing business • It has seven manufacturing and six R&D facilities, which consist of three integrated fermentations, recovery & formulation facilities, one extraction and recovery facility and one satellite blending, mixing & formulation facility.



    Outlook


    Downgrade from BUY to HOLD as we wait for normalcy to return in core businesses of Human Nutrition as well as improvement in margin profile. We value AET at Rs 290 i.e. 22x FY24E EPS of Rs 13.2.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Advanced Enzyme Technologies #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 26, 2022 08:07 am
