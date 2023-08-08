English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 225: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated August 05, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 08, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
    Hold

    Hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

    ABFRL posted yet another weak quarter impacted by slowdown in discretionary spends resulting low single digit growth in branded apparel category in Q1FY24. Revenues of Lifestyle brand grew by 5% while Pantaloons saw just 1% growth (SSSG declined by 8%). Consolidated EBIDTA margins stood at 9% in Q1 (standalone EBIDTA margins stood at 12%). With large investment in ethnic business and new acquired businesses, we expect recovery in the profitability to take time. Net debt is expected to be at Rs. 2,800 crore at FY2024-end post the acquisition of controlling stake in TCNS clothing. This will lead to an increase in the interest costs in the next two years.

    Outlook

    Stock has corrected by 41% from its high and is trading at 18x/14x its FY2024E/25E EV/EBITDA. In view of weak earning visibility in the near term, we downgrade our rating on the stock to Hold from Buy earlier with an unchanged PT of Rs. 225.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail L - 05 -08 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 11:30 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!