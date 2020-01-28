App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC share price gains 2% on robust Q3 show; Jefferies maintains buy, raises target

Total revenue from operations jumped 91.82 percent year-on-year to Rs 20,285.47 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) share price added nearly 2 percent in the early trade on January 28 after the company posted better-than-expected numbers for December quarter.

The company reported a 296 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 8,372.5 crore in the October-December period against Rs 2,113.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income grew by 9.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,296.7 crore.

Close

Asset quality weakened a bit, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances rising 3bps QoQ to 1.36 percent. Non-individual gross NPA inched up to 2.91 percent in Q3 from 2.87 percent in Q2.

related news

Total revenue from operations jumped 91.82 percent year-on-year to Rs 20,285.47 crore.

Jefferies has maintained a buy rating and raised the target to Rs 2,745 from Rs 2,510 per share.

The investment gains are partly used to buffer up provision coverage. The loan growth was muted in non-retail, while retail loans did better, said Jefferies.

The company is better placed in a tough macro environment.

The research house largely maintains its loan growth and margin estimates for FY21/22, while FY20 EPS estimates have been raised by 54.3% & FY21-22 by 1-3%.

While maintaining an outperform rating, Credit Suisse raised target to Rs 2,650 from Rs 2,610 per share.

The Q3 results were in-line with estimates. The operating performance was stable, while continues to build a large cushion on provisions, said Credit Suisse.

Asset quality was stable, with overall loan growth picking up and spreads being stable. FY20E EPS was increased by 54%, factoring in the revaluation gains, it added.

At 0929 hours, Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 2,439.35, up Rs 43.55, or 1.82 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 09:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Housing Development Finance Corporation

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.