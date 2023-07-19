Havells India's total addressable market has increased over years, says Motilal Oswal

Lloyd's market share in the room air-conditioners segment is estimated to be around 10 percent now, which was 8 percent a few years ago, said Motilal Oswal.

Havells India has the highest total addressable market (TAM) of 2 lakh crore in the consumer durable space, which has increased over the years due to its diverse product portfolio and entry into the large home appliances segment through the acquisition of Lloyd, said Motilal Oswal in a report dated July 18.

TAM is the total available market which is used to refer to the revenue opportunity available for a product or service.

Motilal Oswal has reinitiated a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,580. The domestic brokerage firm believes that Havells India would maintain premium valuations given 29 percent earnings CAGR over FY23-24 and strong return ratios.

Lloyd's market share in the room air conditioners segment is estimated to be around 10 percent now, which was 8 percent a few years ago, said Motilal Oswal. Lloyd over the years has strengthened its portfolio by adding refrigerators, washing machines and televisions to become a full-stack consumer durable company. Havells India has set up two room

air-conditioner plants at Neemrana in Rajasthan and Sri City in Andhra Pradesh.

Havells India invested in enhancing brand affinity through multiple channels, resulting in a 77 percent year-on-year increase in advertising and promotional spending, said the domestic brokerage firm. Havells India’s strong research and development (R&D) capabilities led to a 48 percent year-on-year rise in R&D spending with 38 new patent applications and 213 design registrations. The company's ad spends made up 2.6 percent of revenue in FY23 and and is estimated to be at 3 percent in FY24-25. R&D spending was 1 percent of the company’s revenue in FY23.

Motilal Oswal expects Havells to deliver a 13 percent revenue CAGR over FY23-25. The brokerage firm expects net profit CAGR and EBITDA CAGR to be at 29 percent and 27 percent respectively over FY23-25. ​

Havells India shares closed 2.34 percent up at Rs 1366 on the National Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​