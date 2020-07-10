App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price rises 5% on stock split plan

The board will on July 25 consider a proposal for alteration in the capital clause of the memorandum of association for giving effect to the split of equity shares of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price rose 5 percent in the early trade on July 10 as the company board will consider a proposal for sub-division of equity share.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is planned for July 25, 2020 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the first quarter ended June 30.

The board will also consider the proposal for sub-division of equity share of the company of face value of Rs 2 each into 2 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

The board will consider a proposal for alteration in the capital clause of the memorandum of association for giving effect to the split of equity shares of the company and other businesses.

At 0947 hours, Gujarat Ambuja Exports was quoting at Rs 142.75, up Rs 5.50, or 4.01 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 10:16 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Gujarat Ambuja Exports

