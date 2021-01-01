MARKET NEWS

Gayatri Projects shares gain after emerging as L1 bidder for UP project

The company has been declared as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,323.52 crore project in Uttar Pradesh by NHAI for development of six lane access controlled highway in Uttar Pradesh portlon of Delhi Saharanpur Highway.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST
 
 
Gayatri Projects share price gained 2 percent intraday on January 1 after the company was declared L-1 bidder for Rs 1,323.52 crore project in Uttar Pradesh.

The company has been declared as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,323.52 crore project in Uttar Pradesh by the National Highways Authority of India for development of six lane access controlled highway in Uttar Pradesh portlon of Delhi Saharanpur Highway from Delhi/UP Border to EPE Junction in Uttar Pradesh on EPC mode under Economic Corridor in phasel of Bharatmala Pariyojana (P2), the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 40.20, up Rs 0.95, or 2.42 percent at 12:28 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 40.75 and an intraday low of Rs 38.25.

Capture

Gayatri projects has received an amount of Rs 69.41 crore from its contractor Sunway Construction SDN, BDH, as settlement of its various claims raised by the Company on the contractor.

Close

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: Price above short, medium and long term moving averages.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Gayatri Projects
first published: Jan 1, 2021 12:50 pm

