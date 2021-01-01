Gayatri Projects shares gain after emerging as L1 bidder for UP project

live bse live

Gayatri Projects share price gained 2 percent intraday on January 1 after the company was declared L-1 bidder for Rs 1,323.52 crore project in Uttar Pradesh.

The company has been declared as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,323.52 crore project in Uttar Pradesh by the National Highways Authority of India for development of six lane access controlled highway in Uttar Pradesh portlon of Delhi Saharanpur Highway from Delhi/UP Border to EPE Junction in Uttar Pradesh on EPC mode under Economic Corridor in phasel of Bharatmala Pariyojana (P2), the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 40.20, up Rs 0.95, or 2.42 percent at 12:28 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 40.75 and an intraday low of Rs 38.25.

Gayatri projects has received an amount of Rs 69.41 crore from its contractor Sunway Construction SDN, BDH, as settlement of its various claims raised by the Company on the contractor.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: Price above short, medium and long term moving averages.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

