English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by Hindustan Copper, Coal India; JSPL, Vedanta hit 52-week high

Hindustan Copper surged 10 percent hitting new 52-week high followed by Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL and JSPL which added 2-3 percent each.

Sandip Das
February 25, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST

The Indian stock market continues trading in the green led by metal stocks. Sensex is up 366.15 points or 0.72 percent at 51147.84, and the Nifty added 136.40 points or 0.91 percent at 15118.40.

NIfty Metal jumped over 3 percent led by gains from Hindustan Copper which surged 10 percent hitting new 52-week high of Rs 140.80 per share. The scrip has risen over 43 percent in the last 3 days.

Ruchit Jain, Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking suggests holding the stock. "Considering that the support is far from its current market price and the RSI is in overbought zone, risk reward is not favourable for fresh buy now, but existing shareholders can continue to ride this trend until any reversal signs are seen," he said.

Coal India share price was up 6 percent intraday gaining 12 percent in the last 3 days after the company said that its Board may consider a second interim dividend. A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on March 5, 2021 to consider and approve payment of a second interim dividend for 2020-2021 if any.

The other gainers included Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL and JSPL which added 2-3 percent each.

Close

Related stories

Capture

Apart from Hindustan Copper, share price of Hindalco Industries, NALCO, JSPL and Vedanta hit new 52-week high on NSE. On the other hand, the most active stocks in terms of volumes included Coal India, NALCO, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and JSW Steel among others.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has a buy recommendation on Hindalco with target of Rs 390 per share. It retains the stock as our top non-ferrous pick on the back of 26 percent EPS CAGR over FY21–23E, driven by strong volumes, margins, and deleveraging.

Prabhudas Lilladher also has a buy with target of Rs 360 and has increased EV/EBITDA multiple to 6.7x (earlier 6.0x) FY22E in wake of steady outlook on both Novelis and India operations and comfortable B/S.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandip Das
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Feb 25, 2021 01:53 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.