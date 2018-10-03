App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Yes Bank; target of Rs 350: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Yes Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated October 03, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Yes Bank


In continuation to our report dated 21st Sep’18 titled “RBI drives yet another management charge; overhang deepens - link”, Yes Bank hosted a conference call to discuss the recent developments and progress the bank is making to deal with the current situation. The stock has corrected by 38% since the RBI notification which allowed Mr. Rana Kapoor to continue as MD & CEO until Jan-19. Though the bank has applied for an extension of Mr. Rana Kapoor for three months until Apr’19 (further extension of six months requested for until Sep’19), the process of succession planning is already underway by the bank. Yes has established a “Search and Selection Committee” comprising of three existing Nomination & Remuneration Committee Board Members plus two external experts which will be finalized over next one week.


Outlook


While the near term uncertainty will remain till the new management takes charge and enunciates the business strategy, we believe that post sharp correction the stock is trading at reasonable valuations. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR350.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 3, 2018 05:17 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Yes Bank

