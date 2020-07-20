App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy VST Tillers Tractors; target of Rs 1700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on VST Tillers Tractors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated July 16, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on VST Tillers Tractors


The government via its notification on July 15, 2020 has placed power tiller in a restricted import product category from a free product category placed earlier. The move is seen largely supporting domestic power tiller manufacturing vs. imports (~20-25% of industry) given surplus capacity domestically. It is positive for all power tiller players manufacturing in India with VST Tillers & Tractors (VST), in particular, a key beneficiary given its industry leading market share at ~46% (FY20). With certainty of market share gains for VST coupled with robust farm sentiments, we revise upward our estimates as well as valuation multiples to upgrade VST to BUY.



Outlook


VST possesses a robust balance sheet, which is debt free and cash rich in nature and clocks healthy positive CFOs. With volume uptick in the offering as well as recovery of margin profile, earnings are expected to witness a smart recovery, going forward. Consequently, we upgrade VST from HOLD to BUY rating and value the stock at Rs 1700 i.e. 21x FY22E EPS of Rs 81.2.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #VST Tillers Tractors

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.