Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy VST Industries; target of Rs 5200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on VST Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5200 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on VST Industries


Revenue (net of GST) for the quarter increased 17.3% YoY to Rs 343.8 crore. Cigarette sales increased 9% to Rs 268 crore led by ~8% YoY volume growth along with a change in the product mix. Tobacco sales witnessed splendid growth of 43% to Rs 100 crore. The company has been able to maintain double digit volume growth (~10%) YoY in 9MFY20. VST sells ~55% of cigarettes (largely Charms, Total) at Rs 5-6 price points. Edition, at Rs 10 price point, is contributing 5% to volumes. Moments and Charminar at below Rs 5 price point contribute the remaining 40% of sales. Aided by higher EBITDA and reduction in corporate tax rate, net profit surged 47% YoY to Rs 81.5 crore in Q3FY20.


Outlook


With a wide presence at the lower price points and strong distribution of 1 million retail outlets, VST’s brand has been especially popular in West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributing ~60% of volumes. The company’s fundamentals are driven by a strong capital structure, steady cash flow and consistent dividend payment. With robust volume growth in 9MFY20 change in product mix towards high priced cigarettes, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 5,200/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 23, 2020 02:34 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #VST Industries

