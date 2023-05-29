English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy VRL Logistics; target of Rs 840: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on VRL Logistics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 840 in its research report dated May 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 29, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
    buy

    buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on VRL Logistics

    We recently hosted VRL Logistics Ltd (VRLL) for an NDR. The key highlights are as follows: VRLL has successfully transitioned into a pure play goods transport (GT) player, with a strategic focus on the highly profitable LTL segment. The addition of new branches has significantly contributed to tonnage growth. In FY23, VRLL expanded its branch network by adding 184 new branches. As customers seek a reliable and efficient logistics partner that can cater to their transportation needs across the country, VRLL is well positioned to capture a larger customer base. The customer base of the company has increased to 0.8m in Mar’23 from ~0.7m in Mar’22.  Additionally, VRLL is likely to gain market share from smaller unorganized competitors due to increasing compliance requirements.


    Outlook

    Going forward, we expect VRLL to benefit from the growth opportunity in the LTL business and from the extensive branch additions in new geographies. We expect VRL to clock revenue/ EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 19%/25%/34% over FY23-25. The stock trades at 22x FY25E EPS. We reiterate our BUY rating, with a TP of INR840 (25x FY25E EPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    VRL Logistics - 28 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #VRL Logistics
    first published: May 29, 2023 01:32 pm