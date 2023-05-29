Buy VRL Logistics; target of Rs 840: Motilal Oswal

buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on VRL Logistics

We recently hosted VRL Logistics Ltd (VRLL) for an NDR. The key highlights are as follows: VRLL has successfully transitioned into a pure play goods transport (GT) player, with a strategic focus on the highly profitable LTL segment. The addition of new branches has significantly contributed to tonnage growth. In FY23, VRLL expanded its branch network by adding 184 new branches. As customers seek a reliable and efficient logistics partner that can cater to their transportation needs across the country, VRLL is well positioned to capture a larger customer base. The customer base of the company has increased to 0.8m in Mar’23 from ~0.7m in Mar’22. Additionally, VRLL is likely to gain market share from smaller unorganized competitors due to increasing compliance requirements.



Outlook

Going forward, we expect VRLL to benefit from the growth opportunity in the LTL business and from the extensive branch additions in new geographies. We expect VRL to clock revenue/ EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 19%/25%/34% over FY23-25. The stock trades at 22x FY25E EPS. We reiterate our BUY rating, with a TP of INR840 (25x FY25E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

VRL Logistics - 28 -05 - 2023 - moti