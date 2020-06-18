App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 08:34 AM IST

Buy Voltamp Transformers; target of Rs 1241: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Voltamp Transformers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1241 in its research report dated June 16, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Voltamp Transformers


Despite the lockdown during the quarter, Voltamp reported a steady operating performance. PAT, though, was hit by negative other income on account of marked-to-market losses on investments. Order inflows, too, were severely impacted. Yet, the strong EBITDA margin, its net-cash status and FCFs were positives. Given the present uncertain situation, we are cautious regarding order inflows and execution in the near term. However, long-term, we are positive on the company due to its industry-focus, debt-free status and consistent free-cash-flow generation (current cash and investments of `4.5bn, 45% of market cap).


Outlook


We maintain our Buy recommendation, with a lower target of `1,241 (13x FY22e P/E), earlier `1,297. Recovery in industrial activity is the key monitorable.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 08:34 am

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Voltamp Transformers

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

Repatriation flights on June 18: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 12,237 in India; cases climb to 3,66,946

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

