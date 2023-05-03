Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1700: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Varun Beverages

Q1 EBITDA was 10-15% ahead of Street/our estimates, led by strong traction in India operations and better mix (smaller cases). While traction in star performer Sting continues, VBL is committing capital to future growth drivers [value-added dairy, juice and sports drink]. With improved affordability, VBL remains confident about demand for new products and plans improving supply by leveraging its two new manufacturing capacities in CY24 and its existing distribution/visi-cooler network. The Q1 beat leads to a 1-2% increase in our EPS estimate, but we see scope for a higher 5-7% increase in Street estimates. Sting has seen huge success, with ~500bps incremental contribution to CY19- 22 CAGR of ~23%, in our view. A similar traction in the new products can surprise positively.



Outlook

We maintain BUY on VBL, with revised TP of Rs1,700/share (vs. Rs1,660 earlier), based on unchanged target multiple of 40x.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Varun Beverages - 03 -05 - 2023 - emkay